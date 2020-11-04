6 substations to be set up for resolving power outages at Nellore: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the government has planned to build 6 substations for resolving power outages in the city.

Anil Kumar Yadav along with in-charge Minister B Srinivasa Reddy formally inaugurated a 33 KV substation at Yalamalavari Dinne in the 13th division on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said three substations were already completed and sites were identified for the rest of the three substations.

He also said they had started 9-hour free power supply during the daytime to farmers in the state and the district stands top across the state in terms of paying power bills on-time. He said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu now can take rest in Hyderabad as his party's chapter ended in AP.

In-charge Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said 88 per cent of the target for supplying a 9-hour daytime free power supply to farm connections and the rest would be completed shortly.

Earlier, the TDP government has done some mistakes in power supply and they had tried to rectify them for providing quality power supply, he stated.