65 lakh pensioners will get Rs 4,400 cr on July 1: Anam

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that government has decided to distribute Rs 4,400 crore to 65 lakh pensioners on July 1 across the state, including enhanced amount and arrears.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that as per the assurance given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Babu Naidu during elections, Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary for April, May and June (Rs 3,000) along with enhanced pension of Rs 4,000, totalling Rs 7,000, will be paid on July 1. He said that pensions would be distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries through village and ward secretariat staff, instead of volunteers.

The minister said 3,19,961 pensioners benefit to the tune of Rs 218.97 crore in Nellore district.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu is keen on fulfilling all the assurances given to the people during the 2024 electioneering in a phased manner. Apart from pensions, Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) has been abolished and skill census and Anna canteens are under process.

Asserting his government’s commitment to streamlining the system in temples, the endowments minister said that such procedure would be implemented from TTD very soon.

He has said that development and renovation of temples would be taken up after obtaining advice and cooperation from the seers, priests and religious elders.

TDP leaders and activists were present.