66 students get jobs in Virtusa Company, 29 PVKK students selected

Anantapur: 66 students were selected in a special off-campus recruitment drive recently organized by PVKK Institute of Technology, a leading institute in Anantapur. It is a matter of pride that 29 of them are students of PVKK IT College, said the college principal Dr.Bandi Ramesh Babu. This recruitment drive was organized on May 12. Under the auspices of APITA (Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy), this drive was organized by Virtusa Company, a nationally recognized IT company. As part of the company’s job recruitment process, candidates were selected through stages such as pre-placement talk, communication round, operation round, HR interview.

B.Tech, degree, MCA, MBA students graduating in the years 2024 and 2025 participated in this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get an annual salary of up to Rs. 3 lakhs in the status of KPO Analyst. The organizers said that although the job is a work from home job, the base location will be Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Placement Dean Dr. Bhanu Kiran said that this opportunity will be a good start in the career of the students. Meanwhile, 400 students from various colleges attended the drive and it is a matter of pride that 66 of them were selected.

College Chairman Dr. Palle Kishore said that such opportunities will further encourage the students and the large number of PVKK students being selected is a good sign.