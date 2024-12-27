6th World Telugu Writers meet from Dec 28

Vijayawada: Two-day Sixth World Telugu Writers Conference will be held on the premises of KBN College here on December 28 under the aegis Krishna District Writers Association.

Krishna District Writers Association G V Purnachand told the media here on Thursday that about 400 scholars, writers, poets, journalists and publishers would participate in the confer-ence which would be helmed by honorary president of the conference Dr Mandali Buddha Pra-sad, honorary organising president Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, president of district association Guthikonda Subba Rao, secretary G V Purnachand.

Former Chief Justice of India Nutalapati Venkata Ramana would inaugurate the conference on the premises named after Amarajivi Potti Sreeramulu and the Praja Vedika named after Ch Ramoji Rao. Mandali Buddha Prasad will president over the inaugural meeting.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama krishna Raju, MLA Sujana Chowdary, MP Kesineni Sivanath, Margadarsi managing director Sailaja Kiran, Acharya Kolakaluri Enoch, film lyric writers Suddala AshokTeja, Bhuvanachandra, Jonnavittula, KBN College committee secretary Dr Tunuguntla Srinivas, former MLC Chigurupati Varaprasad and others will participate in the inaugural meeting.

Seminar on newspapers, publications and media sector would be held in the evening with An-dhra Prabha editor YSR Sarma in the chair and Eenadu editor M Nageswara Rao, Andhra Jyothy editor N Rahul Kumar, Visalandhra editor R V Rama Rao, Rythu Nestam editor Venkateswara Rao EMESCO head Dupati Vijay Kumar, Rentala (Sakshi), Kothapalli Ravibabu (Praja Sahiti), Dr Ghanta Vijay Kumar (Vaarta), Mohita Koundinya (Akashavani-Andaman) will participate.