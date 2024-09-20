7 Anna Canteens launched in undivided Anantapur district

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Health Minister Y Satha Kumar Yadav inaugurated Anna Canteen in Dharmavaram town on Thursday. He said that it is the mission of the alliance government to reach out to the poorest of the poor by providing food at a throw away price. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfill every promise he made to the people.

MLA Daggupati Prasad inaugurated the canteen on Bellary Road and thanked the CM for reviving Anna Canteens, which will feed the poor and the neediest.

On Thursday, seven Anna canteens have been launched in different parts of the undivided district. True to his promise, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is launching the canteens in the second phase throughout the state. The Anna Canteens provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to the poor people for just Rs 5 a meal. The seven canteens were launched at Gooty road, railway station road, Bellary bypass road, in Tadipatri and Puttaparthi.

In Tadipatri, MLA Ashmith Reddy opened the canteen and in Puttaparthi, MLA Sindhura Reddy launched the canteen. True to his promise, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is launching the second phase of the canteens, throughout the State. Anna Canteens provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to the poorest of the poor for just Rs 5.