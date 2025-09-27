7 SRM-AP professors ranked among world’s top 2% scientists

Amaravati: Sevenfaculty members of SRM University-AP have been ranked among the world’s top two percent scientists for 2025, a prestigious list published by Elsevier and compiled by Stanford University. The recognition highlights the university’s growing global research footprint and academic excellence.

The honoured faculty includes Dr Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering – Earth & Environmental Sciences; Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering – Enabling & Strategic Technologies; Dr Randhir Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering – Information & Communication Technologies; Dr Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering – Information & Communication Technologies; Dr Vinod Kumar Etacheri, Associate Professor of Practice, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research – Enabling & Strategic Technologies; Dr Prabhujit Mohapatra, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering – Information & Communication Technologies; and Dr Pintu Bhunia, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics – Functional Analysis & Operator Theory.

Among them, the first four scientists will also receive a cash award of Rs 50,000 each in recognition of their achievement.

Congratulating the faculty at a felicitation ceremony, Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) said: “This recognition is a proud moment for SRM University-AP and validates the world-class research culture we nurture. Our faculty’s global impact not only advances scientific knowledge but also inspires students to innovate fearlessly and contribute to society.”

Issac Samala Gerard, Director-HR, praised the faculty for their achievements and encouraged them to continue raising the bar, strengthening SRM University-AP’s position on the global research map.