70,156 MT paddy procured in NTR dist

Vijayawada: Paddy procurement for the Kharif season is progressing smoothly across NTR district, with officials ensuring that farmers face no inconvenience at any stage, said In-charge Collector S Ilakkiya. She inspected the procurement activities on Thursday along with Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri at Vissannapeta, Gampalagudem, and Pedakomira.

During her visit to several Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), the collector reviewed the services being provided to farmers and interacted with them to understand whether they were facing any issues in selling their paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). She instructed officials and staff to work with complete commitment and adhere strictly to government guidelines to ensure a hassle-free procurement process.

Speaking on the occasion, Ilakkiya informed that 136 RSKs are working in the district, of which 53 RSKs in Tiruvuru division, 46 in Nandigama division, and 37 in Vijayawada division are actively involved in procurement operations, she said. The district currently has 23, 21, 400 gunny bags available to meet procurement needs, she added.

She said so far, 70,156 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, and nearly Rs 146 crore has already been credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours of procurement. The collector reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring timely, transparent services across all procurement centres.