75 Candidates from AP, Telangana qualified in UPSC Mains exams

The UPSC Civil Services Mains results were released on Tuesday December 6, which were conducted from September 16 to 25 in various exam centers across the country. As many as 650 candidates in Telugu states for mains are appeared for the exam and results of these have been released recently in which around 75 candidates from Telugu states have been selected for civil services interviews.



While 2,529 candidates were shortlisted across the country for the next stage of interview. The Commission, which will soon release the details of the interview dates, will fill 1,011 posts in various central services this year.

An announcement revealed that 16 people were trained in Telangana SC Study Circle and three candidates D Praveen from Warangal, D Kiran Kumar from Nizamabad and K Pranai Kumar from Jangaon district qualified for the interview. All candidates who qualify for the interview must fill the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II).