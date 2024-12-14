MLA Dhanpal reminds Cong of promise of gold for brides

Live
Nizamabad: Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta reminded the Congress of its promise of providing one tola gold along with Kalyana Lakshmi to brides of poor families.
Dhanpal participated as chief guest in the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheque distribution programme organised here on Friday.
Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that the state government is happy to provide the financial assistance to the brides of poor and middle class families. But he lamented that the promise given by the Congress government before the election to give Tulam gold along with Kalyan Lakshmi has not been fulfilled.
He said that Telangana girls are waiting for a lot and their hopes are turning into vain hopes but the state government is not showing mercy.
The Congress leaders said that the state has nothing to do except wasting public money in the name of victory celebrations and said that they will demand in the assembly to give Tulam gold along with Kalyana Lakshmi/ShaAdi Mubarak.
Later, cheques worth Rs 8 crore were distributed to 801 beneficiaries. Corporators, leaders and others participated.