75th IRS passing out parade at NASCIN

Palasamudram: Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, stated that India is moving steadily on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister made these remarks while participating in several developmental programs at NASCIN (National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics) in Palasamudram on Friday. He attended the grand 75th Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Passing Out Parade at NASCIN as the chief guest. Reviewing the parade for the second time at this academy, the minister accepted the ceremonial salute from trainee officers and distributed gold medals to meritorious performers.

During his address, Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is achieving rapid progress. He emphasized that schemes like Startup India, Standup India, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been instrumental in empowering underprivileged youth and creating employment opportunities. He added that the government’s vision of a “Developed India” by 2047, aiming to redefine the nation’s direction and growth. The current IRS batch includes 42 officers — 25 male and 17 female officers — including 5 from the Royal Government of Bhutan, reflecting the strong friendship between India and Bhutan. Expressing delight at attending the parade, the minister said that having Bhutanese officers trained here fosters bilateral ties. He urged the officers to serve the nation with dedication and patriotism, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s vision. He acknowledged the crucial roles played by NASCIN Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agrawal and Director General Dr. Subramaniam in the academy