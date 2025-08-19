78 petitions received in PGRS by police

Nellore: The Nellore police received 78 complaints on various issues during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held at Umeshchandra Conference Hall on Monday.

A couple from Podalakuru mandal submitted a petition to SP G Krishna Kanth, alleging that three individuals — Madhuri, Chetan, and Venkateswarlu — defrauded them of Rs 3,40,000 by promising a software job in Bangalore. The couple urged the SP to take action against the trio and help recover their money.

In another case, a woman from Vedayapalem in Nellore city reported that Durgabhavani, a 22-year-old from Atmakur town, befriended her 15-year-old son on Instagram, abducted him, and married him. She requested the SP’s intervention to ensure justice.

A woman from Muthukur mandal appealed for a reinvestigation into the suspicious death of her son. Further, a 25-year-old woman from Udayagiri alleged that a man from her town, who promised marriage, is now refusing to marry her and threatening to post her photos on social media.

Addressing the gathering, SP Krishna Kanth urged the public to stay vigilant against cyber fraudsters and anti-social elements who employ deceptive tactics to exploit vulnerable individuals.