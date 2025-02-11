Live
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case this year
- Wordle Hints & Answer for February 11, 2025: Today’s Wordle Clues and Solution
- Safer Internet Day 2025: The importance of shaping the future of Digital Safety Together
Just In
8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
A tragic road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of eight Telugu pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
A tragic road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of eight Telugu pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The minibus they were travelling in was struck by a lorry at around 8:30 am on Tuesday, resulting in the immediate deaths of seven individuals at the scene. One additional victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Nacharam, Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses report that the collision occurred when a cement-laden lorry was driving against the flow of traffic on the highway. Local residents rushed to assist, rescuing other passengers trapped inside the minibus.
Emergency services were promptly alerted, and police arrived to commence rescue operations. There were 14 individuals in the minibus at the time of the accident. Initially, authorities believed the victims were from Andhra Pradesh based on the minibus registration number, AP29 W 1525. However, further investigations revealed the victims' true identities and their connections to Nacharam.