8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela

A tragic road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of eight Telugu pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The minibus they were travelling in was struck by a lorry at around 8:30 am on Tuesday, resulting in the immediate deaths of seven individuals at the scene. One additional victim succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Nacharam, Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses report that the collision occurred when a cement-laden lorry was driving against the flow of traffic on the highway. Local residents rushed to assist, rescuing other passengers trapped inside the minibus.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, and police arrived to commence rescue operations. There were 14 individuals in the minibus at the time of the accident. Initially, authorities believed the victims were from Andhra Pradesh based on the minibus registration number, AP29 W 1525. However, further investigations revealed the victims' true identities and their connections to Nacharam.