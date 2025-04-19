8,412 pastors received Rs 35,000 each

Amaravati: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq stated that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to fulfilling all promises made to minorities.

In a statement released on Friday in Amaravati, Minister Farooq announced that the government has allocated Rs 30 crore to disburse seven months’ honorarium to pastors across the State in a single payment. Remarkably, this amount was credited to the pastors’ accounts within just 24 hours.

He highlighted that the honorarium for the period from May to November 2014, amounting to Rs 35,000 per pastor, was deposited into their accounts the night before Good Friday, underscoring the coalition government’s sincerity toward minorities.

Farooq noted that the honorarium, calculated at Rs 5,000 per month for seven months, was successfully credited to 8,412 out of 8,427 pastors through an online process. The remaining 15 pastors could not receive the payment due to inactive bank account numbers, he clarified. The minister emphasised that the coalition government is steadfast in fulfilling all its promises and is working tirelessly for the welfare of minorities, positioning itself as a government that prioritizes their interests.