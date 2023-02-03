8,888 cases booked against traffic violators

Machilipatnam: Krishna district police have registered 8,888 cases against motorists for not wearing helmets and seatbelts during a special drive, being conducted for the past one month across the district.

About 3,200 people were booked for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets, 60 cases for driving car without wearing seatbelt and rest of the cases pertaining to drunk and drive, over-speeding and other violations.

As part of controlling road accidents, the Krishna district police have been organising a special drive in the district at the behest of the District SP P Joshuva. During the special drive, police imposed a fine of Rs 2,10,300 along with registering cases.