90% doctor posts filled in tribal areas

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav informed Assembly on Tuesday that the government has accorded top priority to filling vacant doctor posts in tribal region hospitals.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said, “Due to retirements and voluntary retirements, a shortage of doctors has arisen, but we are taking immediate steps to fill them. Walk-in interviews are being conducted, and promotions are also in progress to ensure uninterrupted public health services.”

The minister revealed that after the coalition government came to power, 306 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts were sanctioned for 153 PHCs in tribal areas. Of these, 131 posts (90 per cent) have been filled in the last five months, while only 31 remain vacant. Steps are underway to fill them soon.

On the Markapuram Medical College, he said the previous government’s irregularities created confusion, leading to a shortage of doctors and infrastructure. While only Rs 47 crore was spent on construction, the coalition government has now decided to run a 625-bed medical college at Markapuram under the PPP model.

He further stated that about 250 in-service doctors pursuing PG courses will complete training and return in November, after which they will be posted in required hospitals. Development works are also planned for hospitals in Kanigiri, Kovvur, and Buchireddypalem.

Speaking on healthcare initiatives, the minister said patients suffering heart attacks are being treated under the STEMI protocol, which provides a free injection worth Rs 45,000 through specialist doctors.

So far, nearly 4,000 patients have been saved from critical conditions under this scheme. However, he pointed out that specialist doctors are essential for extending STEMI facilities to the PHC level.

The minister also announced that due to the measures taken by the coalition government, maternal mortality has dropped from 38.8 per cent to 30 per cent.