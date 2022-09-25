93,000 students take part in essay writing competitions

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Over 93,000 students participated in the state-level essay writing competitions conducted by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO), according to its state president R Lakshmana Rao. With the divine blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Andhra Pradesh conducted a state-level essay writing competitions throughout AP on Saturday in all schools (6th to 10th std.) Junior Colleges and Degree Colleges.

The main purpose and objective of this event is for the promoting value-based education, which is the need of the hour, in schools and colleges, thus spreading Baba's message. This Integration helps the students, teachers and parents to mould children into good human beings.

The topics given are "My Gratitude to Mother – The Embodiment of Love" for students from class 6 to 10, "Uniqueness of Indian Culture" for Junior College Level and "Accomplishing my Aim-leading to the progress of India" for Degree college students.

The competitions are being held at 3 levels, namely Samithi level, district-level and state-level. The winners at state-level will be presented with gold medals at Prashanti Nilayam, Puttaparthi on November 23 to mark Bhagavan's birthday celebrations.

The tremendous response to the essay writing competitions was due to untiring efforts and close follow up of all members of education wing of SSSSO, AP, district presidents, district coordinators, education wing, all office bearers, youth teams and Balvikas Gurus in contacting the institutional heads to conduct this competition.

The event is being held basically to lay the foundation amongst the students to understand the significance of value-based education in all educational institutions. The topics given are instrumental in starting the thought process of the importance of human values in our lives.

R Laskhmana Rao thanked the state government authorities and the heads of all the educational institutions for their immense support and co-operation in conducting the human values-based essay writing competitions throughout the state.