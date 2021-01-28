941 gram panchayats will go to polls in Nellore: Collector Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the administration will conduct polls for 941 gram panchayats in the district in four phases.

Addressing media at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said the Election Commission has issued schedule for conducting the polls. As per notification, they will conduct polls for Kavali division in the first phase, Atmakur division in second phase, Gudur and Naidupet in third phase, and Nellore in the last phase, he said. The Collector said there were 15,72,800 voters in all the gram panchayats and they would also recruit 24,750 polling personnel, stage 1 and 2 officials along with the nodal officers.

Chakradhar Babu also said they would conduct training sessions to polling staff members in a phased manner and added 390 sensitive and 82 problematic villages have been identified in the district. He said the administration will appoint bank and Central government employees as micro-observers for watching the poll process.

He also said webcasting will be arranged at all polling stations and ZP CEO is going to set up an election cell. Joint Collector M N Harendira Prasad, and Gudur Sub Collector R Gopala Krishna were also present.