  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Thudi takes up key issues with Uttam

Thudi takes up key issues with Uttam
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy participated in a special meeting organised by irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy participated in a special meeting organised by irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He discussed with the minister repairs and construction of several canals being undertaken by the irrigation department in the Wanaparthy constituency, and the process of releasing irrigation water for the Yasangi season.

He also raised issues such as compensation for farmers who lost their lands in the construction of Budharam Cheruvu Reservoir, Killa Ganapuram Ganapasamudram Reservoir, and several canals. Responding positively to this, the minister said that special steps would be taken soon to resolve the problems.

District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLAs of the joint Palamuru district constituencies, and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick