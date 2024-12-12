Live
Thudi takes up key issues with Uttam
Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy participated in a special meeting organised by irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
He discussed with the minister repairs and construction of several canals being undertaken by the irrigation department in the Wanaparthy constituency, and the process of releasing irrigation water for the Yasangi season.
He also raised issues such as compensation for farmers who lost their lands in the construction of Budharam Cheruvu Reservoir, Killa Ganapuram Ganapasamudram Reservoir, and several canals. Responding positively to this, the minister said that special steps would be taken soon to resolve the problems.
District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLAs of the joint Palamuru district constituencies, and others were present.