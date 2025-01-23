A community-driven ‘cascade’ focuses on sustainable water management

Visakhapatnam: Following a community-driven approach, a project focusing on sustainable water management has been initiated. The project taken up under the banner of ‘Cascade’ is aimed at sustainable management of water bodies through a community-driven approach. It is a joint endeavour of the district administration, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and DHAN Foundation.

With an active involvement of tank user members in restoring and maintaining these vital resources, the project focuses largely on ecologically sustaining a chain of water bodies through concrete measures. Documenting 34 spring names, identifying the locations of 17 springs, ‘Springs Book’ was unveiled on the occasion.

Representatives from DHAN Foundation presented the cascading approach of the project, emphasising its community-centric design. Appala Konda, a farmer from the Pothavani Tank at Kapuluppada, shared details of the project, stating that the VMRDA and DHAN team had effectively oriented the community about the initiative, enabling them to temporarily halt cultivation to facilitate the restoration work. Highlighting the innovative cascading effect of the project, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan elaborated that it is a low-budget project that yields high efficiency. Detailing the administration’s efforts to rejuvenate water commons and effectively utilising the resources, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad emphasised the government’s dedication towards adopting sustainable water management practices.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat commended the project for its potential in benefitting not just the farmers but also local communities. The MP exhorted the community members to play an active role in ensuring sustainability. Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao lauded the collaborative efforts of the district administration, VMRDA and the NGO for taking the project forward, involving the communities.