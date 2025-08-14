A host of programmes lined up to celebrate ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’

Visakhapatnam: The city temples are gearing up for ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations organising a host of spiritual activities in Visakhapatnam.From ‘special homams’ to ‘jhulanseva’ and ‘abhishekam’, a number of programmes are lined up for the devotees during the festivities.

The International Society ofKrishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is celebrating the festival for three days from August 15 to 17. This time, the celebrations will be organised at Sagarnagar. From dance competitions to bhajans and Krishna Leela discourse, several programmes are scheduled on the occasion. Entertaining the audience with spiritual programmes, cultural shows will also be organised.

Mathaji Nitai Sevini of ISKCON said that special abhishekams will be performed at the premises and scores of devotees are expected to take part in the programmes to be hosted on the three days.

As part of the festival, Hare Krishna Vaikuntam is organising a three-day celebration at the temple premises in Gambhiram, starting August 15. On August 17, Vyasapuja is performed at 6 pm at the premises. Hari nama japa yagana, chanting of Hare Krishna mantra for 108 times, jhulanseva, abhishekam, among others, form a part of the celebrations.

Cultural programmes to be presented by Ghatti Sri Vidya, Vidhyadhari school of Music, K Saraswati Vidyardi, Dwaram Venkata Krishna Ganesha Thyagraj troupe, Haritha sisters, G Sarada Subramanyam and disciples, and Chaitanya brothers. Devotees can have darshan on all the three days from 10 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm.