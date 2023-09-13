A massive movement in the name of "Babutho Nenu" in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Telugu Desam Party has decided to intensify the movement against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. A programme called 'Babuto Nenu' is being conducted across the joint Godavari district. Although TDP workers have been protesting across the district for the last five days, the leadership feels that the absence of a united plan of action is a shortcoming. While the movement against Chandrababu's arrest is going on, the assembly elections are approaching and people's support has to be gathered.

The ranks of the TDP are alleging that the ruling YSRCP is harassing Chandrababu Babu with illegal cases after the people have shown huge support for the various programmes undertaken by the TDP.

The TDP, which wants to have a broad discussion among the people of the district, has prepared a massive campaign to facilitate it. TDP leaders say that apart from politics, all sections of people are also opposing Chandrababu's arrest. They point to the success of the recent state bandh without the involvement of the leaders as an example. The party leadership directed the constituency in-charges of the joint East Godavari districts for the 'Babuto Nenu' programme. As part of this, phased agitations will be held across the district from Wednesday. In the first phase, relay initiations will be held in the constituency center. In the next phase, all the constituency leaders will go on a hunger strike in one of the mandal headquarters.

On the same day, the party workers went door to door and explained the anarchy of Jagan's government and gathered public opinion against Babu'sarrest. Resolution boards are also set up at initiation camps, TDP leaders said. However, the party feels that the police should act legally and cooperate for these programmes to run smoothly. The party leaders are calling on the party cadre to prepare for massive Jail Bharo agitation if the police prevent peaceful movements with unilateral repressions.