A platform for students to collaborate, innovate and exchange ideas

Visakhapatnam: Five teams -- code cloud, techno Titans, Aerolith-X, Astro vision and Aerthinx have been shortlisted in the ‘NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2025.’ Organised by Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering (A) in association with Prajna Resources Private Limited, the two-day global hackathon that focused on the theme ‘learn, launch and lead’ concluded on Sunday.

The platform brought young innovators, coders, and researchers together to create impactful solutions incorporating NASA’s open-source data and the event included various rounds. A total of 81 teams registered for the hackathon. Of which, 56 teams comprising over 300-plus students from 14 engineering colleges in and around Visakhapatnam, various districts of Andhra Pradesh and cities like Bengaluru and Bilaspur participated in the hackathon.

After an intense evaluation by the panel members, top five teams were shortlisted for the final presentation rounds. The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled on October 6. Secretary and Correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar will honour the winners for their exceptional creativity and problem-solving skills.

The event saw Director of NSTL Abraham Varughese attending as chief guest for the inaugural ceremony. Addressing the participants, he encouraged them to pursue innovation with scientific curiosity and global responsibility.

Principals of the institution D Deepak Chowdary and G S K Chakravarthy motivated the students to hone their skills in research and innovation. The event, held with the support of NSTL, was coordinated by event organisers D Bhujanga Rao along with G Vamsi Krishna and B. Pardhasaradhi along with 19 faculty coordinators and 14 student coordinators from different departments of the college that fosters research, innovation and technology-driven education.