A social media influencer taken to task

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police arrested a social media influencer for promoting betting apps through social media platforms.

Based on a complaint received by the police that online betting apps were promoted by Vasupalli Nani alias ‘Local Boy’ Nani through social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, the police took action.

His recent posts on social media platforms highlighted the benefits of making easy money with less investment. The videos created inspired young people to make more profits. A number of viewers were trapped in the apps promoted by Nani. One of the victims, who lost money through online betting applications such as Dafabet, Parimatch, Mahadev Book and Rajabet, lodged a complaint about how he was misled by the social media influencer.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police on February 2 to take appropriate action against the local Nani, who is misleading the youth and destroying their future.

During investigation, the police identified that a number of youths lost a huge amount of money through betting, the City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi.

The cybercrime police arrested Vasupalli Nani for promoting the betting apps.

A detailed investigation was launched and police noticed that Nani was involved in promoting betting apps for remuneration.

The cybercrime police also identified that some other social media influencers are also promoting such betting apps. Nani was arrested on Saturday and sent to prison.

Information about bookies and betting apps could be informed to police by contacting the number 7995095799, the City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi said, cautioning people not to get influenced by betting apps.