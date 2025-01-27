A teacher beyond the classroom

Srikakulam: The stereotype of government schoolteachers prioritizing benefits, holi-days, and side businesses is widespread. However, Manipatruni Nageswara Rao (MNR), a teacher from Srikakulam district, has broken this mold, dedicating his life to the holistic development of his students and pursuing excellence in the arts.

Born in Somarajapuram village of Kotturu mandal, MNR began his teach-ing career in 1984 at Sobhanapuram. Beyond his role as a teacher, he pursued his passion for the arts, acquiring skills in music, dance, and drawing under the guidance of renowned experts. With experience as a drama artist, MNR ventured into cinema, making his debut as an art di-rector in the film Good Bad Ugly. His work earned him the prestigious Bangaru Nandi Award for Best Art Director from the Andhra Pradesh government in 2016. Notably, the movie was recognized as the best ed-ucational film.

MNR has continuously honed his artistic skills and shared them with his students. Currently serving as the headmaster of Muddadapeta Primary School under the Low Female Literacy (LFL) category, he is committed to improving literacy among girls in the region. Despite his achievements in the arts, MNR has remained steadfast in his teaching duties. His dedica-tion was recognized with the Best Teacher Award at the district level in 2007, the state level in 2013, and the national level in 2015. In 2018, he was honored with the Best Excellency Award for his exceptional contri-butions.

To foster creativity among students, MNR established Bala Ranjani, a platform encouraging storytelling, writing, drawing, dance, and music.

He also founded the Manipatruni Creative Academy (MCA) to train and support artists, poets, and writers, nurturing their talents and aspirations.

MNR’s relentless dedication has earned him over 200 gold medals, 12 world records, 100 national awards, and 961 felicitations from various forums and organizations.

His contributions span diverse fields, including drawing, dance, music, and cinema.

“Srikakulam has been the birthplace of many talented individuals, but a lack of encouragement has often stifled their potential. I am working hard to change this with the support of the community,” MNR shared with Hans India.

MNR’s journey from a committed teacher to an award-winning artist and art director exemplifies the power of passion, perseverance, and purpose in transforming lives.