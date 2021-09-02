  • Menu
A very much-needed measure

BS Narayana Reddy, Yoga trainer, Giddalur
BS Narayana Reddy, Yoga trainer, Giddalur

Highlights

Linkage of Aadhaar to the sales of alcohol is very much required now.

This will help the government in controlling the spurious liquor, illegal transport of alcohol from other states, and belt shops in the state.

The data from the sales can be analysed to understand the trend of alcohol consumption, and also to track down the victims if a particular batch or brand of alcohol is adulterated.

This will also help in rationing the quality liquor so that the health of the public is not damaged due to high consumption.

