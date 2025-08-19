‘Aagaman’ celebrated on grand note

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Bonam Venkata Chalamayya Engineering College (A) celebrated the commencement of its first year B Tech classes with a grand inaugural event called ‘Aagaman’ on Monday. The programme, attended by newly admitted students and their parents, marked the start of the academic year.

College Secretary and Correspondent Bonam Kanakayya extended a warm welcome, assuring parents and students that the institution is committed to transforming students into “intellectual engineers and responsible citizens.” He affirmed the college’s dedication to fulfilling the founder’s vision of becoming a premier institution. Chairman Bonam Krishna Satish highlighted the use of modern teaching technology to equip students for global needs.

Vice-Chairman Dr Bonam Kanaka Durga emphasised the management and staff’s commitment to the overall development of students. Principal Dr D Maheswar congratulated the students for choosing the college, stating that selecting a good institution is crucial for a successful career. Vice-Principal Dr A Pravin provided an overview of the technical education activities across all engineering streams.

Officer of the Industry-Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) Dr K Rajasekhar shared impressive placement statistics, noting that over 400 students secured jobs in more than 50 multinational corporations, with the highest package reaching 9.5 LPA.

The event also saw participation from heads of all engineering departments who highlighted the unique features and facilities of their respective branches. The college felicitated the top-performing students from the first year of the B Tech batch with medals and certificates. The programme concluded with cultural performances.