ACA dedicates two stands after Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) dedicated two sections of the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam to iconic Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana. The inaugural of the two stands is scheduled on October 12.

As part of its ongoing efforts to celebrate women’s contribution to cricket, the ACA decided to name a stand after Mithali Raj and a gate after Ravi Kalpana.

The decision marks a landmark moment for women’s cricket in Andhra Pradesh and across the country.

Minister for IT, Electronics and Sports Nara Lokesh lauded the initiative, noting that the recognition of women cricketers at major venues reflects the state’s growing focus on inclusivity and excellence in sports. ACA president Kesineni Sivanath stated that Lokesh introduced progressive reforms for sports development in Andhra Pradesh, with a special emphasis on empowering women athletes with better facilities, training pathways and bigger opportunities for recognition.

The ACA has strengthened the women’s cricket structure in the state through enhanced infrastructure, domestic competition and talent development programmes, ensuring that more young girls can pursue cricket professionally.

Reflecting a deep commitment to honouring the trailblazers who have redefined women’s cricket in India, the ACA is considering steps to inspire the next generation to dream bigger.