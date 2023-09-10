ACB Court records Chandrababu's statement

The hearing on the remand report of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu commenced in the ACB Court on Sunday morning. Prominent lawyer Siddhartha Luthra presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu. The court also recorded the statement of Chandrababu where the latter has claimed that he has no connection with the AP Skill Development case and said that he was arrested as part of political conspiracy.

Additional Advocate General Sudhakar Reddy argued on behalf of the CID. As part of the proceedings, the CID officials submitted a remand report to the court. It is worth noting that Chandrababu's name was not initially mentioned in the FIR but was included later. The plaintiff's arguments are currently ongoing in the ACB court.

However, following Chandrababu's arrest, the police did not provide him with an opportunity to rest. The lack of rest and the extensive travel and shifting during the investigation have raised concerns among the Telugu Desam Party ranks.

Party leaders and activists are distressed upon seeing their leader Chandrababu in such a state. People have gathered around the hospital and court premises to catch a glimpse of Chandrababu.