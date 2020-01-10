ACB officials raided on Rayachoti Sub registrar office

ACB officials have conducted raids on Rayachoti Sub-registrar office, recovered Rs 80,000 un accounted for money from the office staff, and Rs 51,000 from document writers on Friday.

On this occasion, ABB officials questioned Sub Registrar Vijayakumar about unaccounted money as they ask them to show the records related to registrations done on Friday. According to the sources, officials might have continued the raids till late night.

According to the ACB DSP M. Janardhan Naidu following directions of higher officials they have conducted raids on the office. ACB CI K. Srinivasulu Reddy, A. Reddappa, SI Nowshad have participated in the raids.