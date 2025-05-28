Accelerate AMRUT 2.0 works in Anantapur: Collector

Anantapur: Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V., IAS, directed officials to expedite the ongoing works under AMRUT 2.0 during the District Advisory Monitoring Committee (DAMC) meeting held on Tuesday at the Mini Conference Hall of the Anantapur Collectorate.

The Collector emphasized the need for swift implementation of projects in Anantapur, Guntakal, and Tadipatri municipalities under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. He instructed Public Health Engineering officials to take a proactive approach to complete works under the Hybrid Annuity Model and to install display boards in line with the Collectorate setup across all municipalities, with designated in-charge officers for supervision.

He also urged officials to focus on Yoga Andhra registrations and land surveys, recommending a drive-mode operation with regular monitoring. The meeting was attended by Public Health Executive Engineer Adinarayana, APSPDCL SE Seshadri Shekhar, Urban Development SE Chandrasekhar, Horticulture AD Firoz Khan, Public Health DEs Ketan Kumar Reddy and Jyothi, and several Municipal Commissioners.