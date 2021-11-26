Accused in dowry case lodges plaint against 'corrupt' cop

Kurnool: A police constable, who is looking after court issues, is learnt to be demanding bribes from the accused. If the accused denies giving the demanded amount, then the constable would reportedly threaten the accused with dire consequences to face in the case. One such case of the constable demanding an amount from the accused has come to fore. Four years ago, Bhrama Naidu of Gudekal village in Adoni mandal married a woman of Alur town.

After two years of marital life, the couple was separated due to the problems cropped up between them. The elders have attempted to unite them but their efforts proved futile. Since then Bhrama Naidu's wife has been staying with her parent's house.

Two years ago, one fine day, Bhrama Naidu's wife filed a case of dowry harassment with the Alur police. Based on the complaint, the police also filed a case under section 498A on seven persons including Bhrama Naidu. As the case is pending in the court, Bhrama Naidu and six others were attending the court trials.

Taking advantage of filing 498A case, Rajasekhar, a constable in Alur police station, who looks after court cases, rang up the mobile of accused Bhrama Naidu and demanded Rs 2,000 each. The constable has suggested Bhrama Naidu to deposit the amount in his bank account which he would be sending to him. The Hans India managed to get the audio tape of constable Rajasekhar demanding the amount.

Bhrama Naidu, vexed with the pressures being exerted by the court constable, appeared before media and disclosed the demands of Rajasekahar. Speaking to media, Bhrama Naidu alleged that the constable Rajasekhar was demanding an amount of Rs 2,000 each to seven persons.

He said it is very unfortunate to have such corrupt police personnel in the department. He said if the department have such persons, then common people will lose faith in the department and demanded the higher authorities to take stern action on the court constable.

When The Hans India sought clarification with regard to the demanding of amount, the constable pretended that he was innocent and refuted the charges as baseless.

According to reports, several people alleged that Rajasekhar was highly corrupt and reportedly involved in the illegal transportation of liquor from the adjacent Karnataka state and collecting hafta from the spurious liquor manufacturers. Some people, who were accused in various cases, fear to lodge complaint with the higher authorities following threats from constable Rajasekhar.