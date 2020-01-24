Top
Acharya Nagarjuna University National Service Scheme unit starts special camp in Ongole

Ongole: The National Service Scheme cadets at the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Campus in Ongole adopted the Pragathi Colony in the town and started a special camp on Friday.

The NSS Unit program officer Dr M Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar presided over the program as the campus special officer Dr B Krishna, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University OSD Dr KVN Raju, Ongole Municipal corporation chief engineer D Sundararamin Reddy, Jai Bheem foundation chairman Nageswara Rao and others participated as the guests. The guests advised the cadets to work for the social harmony with the inspiration from the NSS motto, Not me but you.

They appreciated the cadets for coming forward to adopt a colony in the town and advised them to see the denizens utilize the government programs by conducting the social surveys.

They said that service helps them to get recognition and asked them to take inspiration from Martin Luther King and Mother Teresa.

