Acharya Nagarjuna University preparing to conduct classes with social distance, if needed

Amaravati: The Acharya Nagarjuna University has been preparing to conduct the classes with social distancing, once the lockdown lifted, for the coming academic year.

At the same time, the university is also planning to complete the remaining exams of the just concluded academic year, in the first week of June.

At present, the summer holidays are in progress as per the calendar. Speaking to this correspondent, P Raja Sekhar, Vice Chancellor of ANU said explained that the University has completed more than 70 percent of final exams for the under graduate students.

There are just four to five exams in due related to the academic year 2019-20, which will be completed within a week after reopening of the colleges, he explained. Meanwhile, the correction of the answer sheets for the already conducted exams was completed.

As early as possible, the University will complete the entire examination procedure and will award the degrees to the students to join in the Post Graduate courses. He suggested the UG final year students to apply for the PG courses, without bothering about the pending examinations.

That will help in continuing their studies without losing an academic year. There are more than 1.4 lakh UG students in the University limits, from Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

In addition to that, the exams for the PG students need to be conducted.

Reacting on the preparedness for continuing classes in the University campus, in the case of unexpected situations, Raja Sekhar said that they will conduct classes with social distancing.

He said that the University campus has sufficient space and classrooms to maintain social distancing among the students.