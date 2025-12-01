Achieving a new milestone of 100 successful robotic onco-surgeries

Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement in cancer treatment provided in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and surrounding areas, Medicover Hospitals in Visakhapatnam has successfully completed 100 highly complex robotic cancer surgeries.

Terming it as a major step forward in providing high-precision in cancer care, Chief Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon V. Karthik Chandra said that 396 robotic surgeries have been performed in the past year, out of which 100 were robotic onco-surgeries. He said that these surgeries were performed using one of the most advanced robotic systems, the fourth generation 'da Vinci X' robotic surgical platform, and that the system's high-definition 3D vision and exceptional flexibility allow for the highest precision even in the most delicate deep spaces.

This advanced technology has become a boon for patients in difficult situations, such as elderly patients, obese patients, complex pelvic, and deep tumors. "Our goal is to provide world-class, minimally-invasive cancer surgery with the highest precision and safety standards. This milestone of 100 robotic onco-surgeries is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of patients and colleagues, and the advancement of cancer care in Vizag," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Urologist Dr. Chodisetti Subbarao said that his department has performed more than 60 robotic surgeries so far.

Dr. Kiranmayi Gottapu, senior consultant obstetrician-gynecologist of the hospital, said that with the help of Dr. Karthik Chandra's team, many robotic surgeries have been successfully performed.