Acknowledging women’s contributions, many organisations celebrate IWD

Visakhapatnam : Acknowledging their untiring efforts, dedicated service, exceptional ability to multitask, skills to stand out at the workplace and strength to handle tough situations with ease, several organisations, industries and institutions came together to honour women belonging to various sectors marking the ‘International Women’s Day’ (IWD).

In Visakhapatnam, a festive atmosphere prevailed on Saturday as a number of women were felicitated and celebrated for their achievements.

At the IWD celebrations hosted by the district administration at VMRDA Children’s Arena, Visakhapatnam District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that the state government is considering several measures for women empowerment. Soon, he said that the women from self-help groups will enter the Limca Book of Record for their online sales.

Elaborating further, the Minister stated that women who have achieved success and encourage women to develop economically in every constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad informed that about 200 women were employed by Rapido in the district. Through bank linkages, Rs.118 crore of loans was sanctioned to 1,316 SHGs.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the state government is focussing on equipping women financially and providing security to their life.

During the programme, the Minister distributed Rapido two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws to the beneficiaries of self-help groups. Later, the Minister, Collector and Ganta Srinivasa Rao went for a ride boarding an auto-rickshaw run by a SHG woman on the occasion.

MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and Co-operative Oilseeds Growers Federation Limited Chairman Gandi Babji and officials from various departments took part in the celebrations that included presentation of cultural programmes and felicitation of women achievers.

Earlier, an all-women crew special train was flagged off from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam Road by Jyotsna Bohra, president of the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ECoRWWO), Waltair Division at Visakhapatnam station. The event was attended by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and executive members of ECoRWWO. Later, the Swachh Sewaks were felicitated by president Jyotsna. Waltair Division has consistently been at the forefront in promoting women’s empowerment, actively engaging women in various roles such as track maintenance, train operations and other key areas.

As part of the IWD celebrations, WIPS in RINL organised a session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Child Rights, focusing on legal frameworks and the roles of educators and institutions in child safety. Speaking on the occasion, Special Judge for Trial of Offences Under The Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Court, Visakhapatnam G Anandi emphasised the need for parents to interact with children at regular intervals to ensure their safety and wellbeing remain intact.

IBP Century Club, Visakhapatnam celebrated Women’s Day presenting a live concert by S Sai Veda Vagdevi, the youngest winner of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs in 2019 and 2023. She is also the winner of ‘Padutha Teeyaga Mahasangramam’. The club felicitated noted gynaecologist and obstetrician R. Sasiprabha for her remarkable contributions to the medical field. Secretary of IBP Century Club V Sreemanth, among others, were present.

Recognising their strength and determination to regain mobility and lead active lives, Care Hospitals organised a special programme to honour women who had undergone knee replacement surgeries. Patients, doctors, and healthcare professionals came together for the celebration.

Women who recovered completely from the surgery were felicitated. Dr. Ravi Chandra Vattipalli, senior Orthopaedic Surgeon at Care Hospitals said, “Women are the backbone of our families and communities. Knee replacement is not just about relieving pain, it helps patients regain their independence, courage and confidence.”

As part of the family strengthening programme, SOS Children’s Village celebrated International Women’s Day in Kurapalli village. M. Vijayakumar, MPDO of Padmanabham Mandal emphasised that true women’s empowerment and development can only be achieved when they attain economic independence and equal rights. SOS family strengthening programme manager Karothu Durgaraju, programme coordinator Ananyadas, teacher Binkam Beulah attended.

Involving a large number of women employees and doctors, Sankar Foundation celebrated the day in the presence of its managing trustee Atmakuri Krishna Kumar, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Kumar acknowledged that modern women are excelling in various fields, often surpassing men. Dr T Raveendra, Dr T Krishna, Dr Sireesha, Dr Suparna, Dr Sita, K Bangar Raju, DGM (PR & Liaison), among others participated.