Actor Mohan Babu Meets PM Modi, What's up?

It seems, the actor Mohan Babu feels that he has no scope in YSRCP party. The latest developments suggest the same as this YSRCP leader along with his family called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in Delhi on Monday. Mohan Babu, who is oof to Delhi, went to PM Modi's residence and met him in a courtesy. The meeting was held for half an hour. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi has invited Mohan Babu into the BJP. Mohan Babu has had close relations with the Prime Minister since years.

In the past, there was speculation riffed on Mohan babu's entry into the BJP fold. But the actor turned politician has not shifted the party. Mohan Babu is currently in YCP. He joined the YSRCP before the general election and campaigned on behalf of the party.

There are rumours that he is unhappy with the YSRCP government as the latter has not given any position. Mohan Babu's family has good ties with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.