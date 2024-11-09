Adani Port achieves a new record in timber log handling

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has set a new record of timber log handling on consecutive days of handling 4,392 metric tonnes and 4,206 metric tonnes of timber logs for the vessel MV Mangusta.

The port surpassed its previous record of 2,900 metric tonnes in a single day by 52 percent on growth. It has been able to surpass its previous records as management has made strategic investments in infrastructure for efficient cargo handling and railway facilities.

The port expects to set further operational records in FY24 and deliver industry best services to its customers.

Adani Gangavaram Port’s operational expertise and the capability of its advanced infrastructure enable high productivity and prioritises safety. The port team’s dedication and efficiency underscore the facility’s ongoing commitment to optimise performance and support the growing demands of the shipping and logistics industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We are extremely delighted with the achievement. The port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation systems with faster turnaround time and delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits from the modern deep-water infrastructure at the port.”