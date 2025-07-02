Adani Port sets new record in handling coastal cargo

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has set a new record in handling coastal cargo by loading 61,317 MTs in 24 hours in MV Star Nasia for TANGEDCO.

The achievement’s made breaking its earlier record of 57,950 MTs in January. The record underscores the port’s commitment to operational excellence and efficient cargo handling.

The record-breaking cargo handling was made possible through the strategic utilisation of mobile harbour cranes, E-GSCs, railway infra and mechanised yards to ensure high productivity. The port’s constant thrust in safe and efficient operations through technology and investments in infrastructure has enabled this record.

The port’s integrated approach ensures swift and reliable transportation of coastal cargo across the region.

Reiterating that the record-breaking achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team, the port management said, “We are committed to continuously enhancing our operational capabilities to provide efficient and reliable services to our customers and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.”