Additional building for cargo services opened

Vizianagaram : Chinta Ravi Kumar, Executive Director of APSRTC, has inaugurated additional building for cargo services here on Friday.

On the occasion, the Executive Director said that as per the demand, they have started additional counter to facilitate the customers to provide better services in less time. It would facilitate them to either deliver or book the parcel in minimum time and get the hassle-free services. He appealed to the people to avail the APSRTC cargo services at cheaper price than private transporters and save their money. At the same time RTC is providing safe and secure services to public. He said that the cargo income in North coastal districts has gone up significantly in the past 4 years. This region made a revenue of Rs 9.87 crore through cargo services in the financial year 2023-24.

Zone-1 is much ahead than other areas in terms of gaining cargo revenue, he said. Executive Engineer k Venkat Raju, district transport officer Ch Appala Narayana, DM J Srinivas Rao and others have attended the programme.