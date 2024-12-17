  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Adhyayanotsavams from Dec 30 to Jan 23

Adhyayanotsavams from Dec 30 to Jan 23
x
Highlights

The 25-day Adhyayanotsavam will be observed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala from December 30 to January 23.

Tirumala: The 25-day Adhyayanotsavam will be observed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala from December 30 to January 23. This study festival is known as Divya Prabandha Pasura Parayanam that usually starts 11 days before Vaikuntha Ekadasi in the holy Dhanurma-sa.

The first 11 days are called Pagalpattu and the remaining 10 days are called Rapattu. On 22nd day Kanninun Shiruthambu, on 23rd day Rama-nuja Nutrandadi, on 24th day Sri Varaha Swami Sattumora and on 25th day Adhyayanotsavams will be completed.

During this period, Sri Vaishnava Jeeyangar Swamijis recites 4,000 Pasurams from Divya Prabandha composed by 12 Alwars, which will be recited at Ranganayakula Mandapam of Srivari Temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick