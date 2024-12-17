Adhyayanotsavams from Dec 30 to Jan 23

Tirumala: The 25-day Adhyayanotsavam will be observed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala from December 30 to January 23. This study festival is known as Divya Prabandha Pasura Parayanam that usually starts 11 days before Vaikuntha Ekadasi in the holy Dhanurma-sa.



The first 11 days are called Pagalpattu and the remaining 10 days are called Rapattu. On 22nd day Kanninun Shiruthambu, on 23rd day Rama-nuja Nutrandadi, on 24th day Sri Varaha Swami Sattumora and on 25th day Adhyayanotsavams will be completed.

During this period, Sri Vaishnava Jeeyangar Swamijis recites 4,000 Pasurams from Divya Prabandha composed by 12 Alwars, which will be recited at Ranganayakula Mandapam of Srivari Temple.