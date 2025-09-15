Adiquate water is expected in Somasila reservoir in rainy season: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday said that in view of registering heavy to very rains in coming October and November months, there will be a possibility of reaching adequate water in Somasila Reservoir in coming days.

The Endowment Minister along with local TDP leaders released 20tmcft of water from Somasila reservoir by performing Jalaharathi at Somasila village of Ananthasagaram mandal on Sunday. Speaking the occasion, he said that as a part of this water will be supplied to Kandelu reservoir, Telugu Ganga Canal, Kanupuru, Kaluvai canals for agriculture operations in the current season. The Minister said that presently administration is willing to store 74tmcft of water against its original storage capacity of 77tmcft in Somasila reservoir.

He added that Somasila reservoir is expected to receive more than 1 lakh cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upper land areas of Kadapa, Kurnool district.

He directed the panchayath Raj, Irrigation and RWS department officials to monitor the day to day situation to avoid inundation of surrounding villages.

The minister said that it is proposed to supply the water for 1 Lakh acres to drought hit mandals like Marripadu, Vinjamur, Duthakur mandals through Anam Sanjeevareddy and Hypower cannels for agriculture operations in coming days.

Somasila Project Chairman Kesava Chowdari, Somasila SE Venkataramana Reddy, Atmakur RDO Pavani, representatives of farmers associations and others were present.