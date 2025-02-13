Aditya students excel in JEE Main

Rajamahendravaram : Students of Aditya Educational Institutions have demonstrated their academic excellence in the JEE Main (January) 2025 results, securing top ranks at the national level. A total of 10 students achieved a percentile of 99.90 and above, while 47 students scored above 99 percentile.

Chairman N Sesha Reddy expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that these results are a testament to Aditya’s strong academic programmes. He congratulated the top-performing students for their dedication and hard work. Secretary N Krishna Deepak Reddy highlighted the exceptional performances of students, including Y Subha Srivalli Atreyi and P Aditya Abhishek, who secured 99.97 percentile, followed by GSR Shashank with 99.96 percentile, and T Sathvik and G Inesh, both achieving 99.94 percentile. He commended the 47 students who scored above 99 percentile.

In recognition of this success, the management extended their appreciation to the students, faculty, and parents for their unwavering support. On this occasion, Aditya Educational Institutions’ Hostel Director N Lakshmirajyam, Directors N Shruti and N Suguna, Coordinator K Lakshmikumar, Academic Director SV Raghava Reddy, SP Gangireddy, Principals J Main and P Satyanarayana Reddy, and IIT Campus Vice-Principal M Phanindra congratulated the students for their outstanding ranks.