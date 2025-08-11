'Adivi Talli Baata' project to metamorphose tribal connectivity

Paderu: Stepping on the gas for achieving the larger goals of closing infrastructure gaps in Andhra Pradesh's tribal regions, the state's coalition government is accelerating the Rs 1,000-crore 'Adivi Talli Baata' scheme. Fruition of this ambitious project, which focuses on constructing roads in remote tribal hamlets, is now a priority for Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who helms the departments of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Forest and Environment.

Even otherwise, the consolidation of these departments under one Minister has been crucial for the success that the project has achieved till date. A Panchayat Raj official said that the process of obtaining forest clearances—a major obstacle in the past—has been significantly streamlined. This administrative synergy is helping authorities to fast-track road construction in previously inaccessible areas.

The 'Adivi Talli Baata' initiative is a direct response to years of advocacy and protests by tribal communities, which have used unique demonstrations like torchlight marches and 'doli' processions to highlight their need for basic amenities. These movements drew attention to the hardships faced by residents in hilly regions, particularly in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where a lack of roads has made it difficult to access even essential services like ration shops, primary health centers, and schools.

Launched on April 7, the Adivi Talli Baata scheme aims to build over 1,000 kilometers of roads at a cost of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The project is funded through a combination of Central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGS), along with state funds.

In a teleconference on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to accelerate the pace of construction, while emphasising the government’s goal of creating "doli-free" settlements. He directed officials to submit bi-weekly progress reports to ensure continuous monitoring.

Officials, while expressing their commitment to the project, highlighted the significant challenges of traversing the difficult terrain, including steep slopes and rocky surfaces that require extensive clearing. Recent monsoon rains have also caused some delays. Despite these hurdles, substantial progress has been made. Out of 128 roads that require forest clearances, permissions for 98 have already been secured. Overall, work has commenced on 186 roads, with 20 more in the tendering phase. The project is expected to provide improved road connectivity to 625 tribal hamlets.

Pawan Kalyan acknowledged these difficulties and urged officials to adopt a strategic approach to overcome them. He reiterated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's vision for tribal development and thanked the Central government for its support, which includes Rs 555.6 crore allocation under the PM JANMAN scheme. "We have the funds and the support, so the administrative machinery must focus on the 'Adivi Talli Baata' work," said Kalyan. "We are building roads in areas that have never had them before. Continuous supervision is the only way to fast-track these projects." The Deputy CM also stressed the importance of communicating with local communities, mentioning that their cooperation was essential. The project's completion is set to end the long-standing reliance on 'dolis' for medical emergencies and essential services, significantly improving the quality of life for tribal residents.