Just In
Adopt scientific methods to dispose of garbage says Pawan Kalyan
Dy CM directs officials to conduct workshops to create awareness among people on environment protection
Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to adopt scientific methods to make use of solid and liquid wastes.
Inaugurating Garbage to Gold exhibition organised by Solid and Liquid Resource Management Project here on Saturday, the Deputy CM said innovative and scientific methods should be used for recycling garbage and improve sanitation in villages.
Pawan said a workshop should be conducted as sanitation became a challenge for local bodies. By conducting such workshops, environmental awareness among people could be improved and officials can create awareness among people on how to generate wealth out of garbage.
Panchayat raj and rural development special chief secretary of Raj Sasibushan Kumar, SLRM project director C Srinivasan and MLC P Hariprasad were present.
Explaining the process of garbage management, SLRM project director Srinivasan said local bodies should prefer to make compost from the dried leaves instead of burning them. He explained about the sanitation and plantation programme taken up in Jupudi village under Swachandra Corporation. He said priority should be given to the vermicompost to improve soil.