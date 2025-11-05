Advanced audiometry facilities at GGH-Ongole

Ongole: TheGovernment General Hospital in Ongole has equipped its ENT department with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to examine hearing-impaired patients and conduct screening camps, its Superintendent, Dr S Manikya Rao, announced.

Government Medical College Principal Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Manikya Rao inaugurated a new audiometry room at the hospital premises on Tuesday, along with an Otoacoustic Emission device. This advanced equipment will enable early detection and treatment of congenital hearing impairments in infants.

The superintendent said that the government has provided multiple modern devices to the ENT department, significantly enhancing diagnostic capabilities for hearing disorders. GGH Administrator K Addaiah, Deputy Superintendent Dr Kiran, ENT HOD Dr Prabhakar, CSRMO Dr Madhavi Latha, Deputy CSRMO Dr Chenchaiah, and ENT department doctors and staff attended the programme.