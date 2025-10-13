Advanced security arrangements for Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations

Puttaparthi: In preparation for the grand centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, elaborate security arrangements are being made in Puttaparthi, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar announced.

With an expected footfall of around 10 lakh devotees, including several VIPs and VVIPs from India and abroad, the police department is implementing a comprehensive surveillance plan with the support of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

A total of 216 CCTV cameras, including 10 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 47 advanced units, are being installed across the town and surrounding areas within a 10-km radius.

The system, set up at a cost of ₹1.39 crore with the Trust’s support, will be operational from November 2.

Additionally, two high-end night-vision drones—introduced for the first time in the state—will provide round-the-clock aerial surveillance.

The drones, worth ₹5 lakh, have been sponsored by the Trust. A control room equipped with the latest technology will monitor all security feeds 24/7 until November 25, ensuring smooth and secure celebrations.

SP Satish Kumar thanked Trust Managing Trustee RJ Ratnakar, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, and District Collector Shyam Prasad for their cooperation.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy appreciated the initiative, noting that the surveillance system would help preserve peace and safety during the high-profile event expected to draw national and international dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and state governors.