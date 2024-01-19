Advocates continue fight against APLTA

Live
Vijayawada: The general body meeting of the Bezwada Bar Association (BBA) in Vijayawada on Thursday unanimously decided to boycott courts till February 2 as part of the agitation demanding repeal of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, according to Vice-president of BBA Puppala Srinivasa Rao.
Advocates GVN Malleswara Rao, Battula Venkatkeswarlu and Palam Nasaraiah were on 24-hour fast on Thursday. BBA president KB Sundar and Secretary Jannu Sridhar said that the agitation will not stop till the impugned enactment is repealed. Senior advocates Somu Krishna Murthy, Matta Jayakar, ASS Ramprasad, Gandham Srinviasa Rao, Barre Srinivasa Rao and others were present.
