  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Advocates of Chandrababu not allowed into SIT office

Advocates of Chandrababu not allowed into SIT office
x
Highlights

Advocates of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception after they were denied permission to enter Special Investigation Team office here on Saturday.

Kunchapalli (Guntur): Advocates of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception after they were denied permission to enter Special Investigation Team office here on Saturday.

They argued with the police stating that the governor pleaders were allowed into the office but not they.

The advocates alleged that the police have been against the rules since morning

They wanted to know under what rule they were denied permission to be with their client Chandrababu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X