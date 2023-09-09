Live
Just In
Advocates of Chandrababu not allowed into SIT office
Highlights
Kunchapalli (Guntur): Advocates of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception after they were denied permission to enter Special Investigation Team office here on Saturday.
They argued with the police stating that the governor pleaders were allowed into the office but not they.
The advocates alleged that the police have been against the rules since morning
They wanted to know under what rule they were denied permission to be with their client Chandrababu.
