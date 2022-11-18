Advocates protest against Chandrababu in Kurnool, Naidu reacts strongly

Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu once again faced a bitter experience in the Kurnool district with advocates protesting against the former's stand on the decentralization issue and the establishment of a High Court in Kurnool.

The lawyers staged a dharna in front of Chandrababu's hotel in Kurnool and raised slogans against Chandrababu. They demanded Naidu agree to the judicial capital at Rayalaseema. The incident led to tensions at the party office.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu also reacted strongly. Chandrababu who unveiled the statue of NTR at the TDP office in Kurnool made sensational comments. He accused CM YS Jagan of being a traitor to Rayalaseema.

He revealed that he was the first who demanded a bench in Kurnool. He alleged that they are creating a wedge between the areas. Naidu said he is not afraid o anyone and warned of severe consequences if such things are repeated.