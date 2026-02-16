Veteran scribe Rajashekar passes away

Hyderabad: Multi-tasking veteran journalist KV Rajashekar, who was widely appreciated all through his career for his meticulousness, passed away in Hyderabad after a brief illness. He was 69. He leaves behind his wife, son and a daughter. An integral part of the editorial team of The Hans India since its inception in 2011, Rajashekar served several leading media organisations, during a highly prolific career, with equal aplomb. He kept himself updated about news and developments across fields, which kept him in good stead while discharging his duties. He was a huge fan of cricket and a voracious reader.

Respected for his methodological approach to the job, Rajashekar excelled in handling editorial and Op-Ed columns and Sunday features. Adept at editing with his natural flair for the English language and grammar, Rajashekar never compromised on quality output. He has trained many journalists from the younger generations to whom he was an ‘incredibly’ good mentor. The journalist fraternity expressed grief and shock at his untimely death, leaving behind a huge vacuum.

The Hans India expresses deep condolences to the bereaved family and prays that they get the strength to bear the tragic loss.